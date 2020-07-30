If you’re a gamer, you’ve probably been occupied with the announcement of the new Playstation 5. However, as the release date of the system is yet to be announced, both PC and console gamers must make do in the meantime. Thankfully, VB Deals is bringing you amazing online savings on seven great gaming products. From professional headsets to ergonomic gaming desks, these deals are sure to improve your gaming experience.

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset

Every gamer knows the importance of a quality audio setup and that’s exactly what HCG1 is bringing you with this pro headset. This headset features in-line audio controls, a detachable microphone, and universal compatibility with PC, Xbox, Playstation, and more. With superb audio quality and cushioned ear pads, you can stay one step ahead of the enemy while experiencing maximum comfort. Get it now for the low price of just $103.99, nearly 50 percent off of list price.

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition X RepliCade

Kick it old school with this 12” fully functional replica of a Street Fighter II arcade cabinet! The Street Fighter II: Champion Edition x RepliCade is an exact 1:6 scale playable arcade machine using the original controls and original game ROMs licensed officially by Capcom. With painstakingly recreated visual details and a built-in rechargeable battery for up to two hours of unplugged play, this miniaturized blast from the past will fit in perfectly in your vintage collection. Pick yours up today for just $99.99, a discount of more than 15 percent.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition

If you’re a fan of Sid Meier’s Civilization series, now is the perfect time to pick up the latest installment (Civilization VI) for less than half of list price. Expand your cities and dominate the globe through tech research, diplomatic relationships, and of course, war. For only $47.75, you’ll receive the platinum edition of Civilization VI which includes six DLC packs as well as the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions.

Challenger 48″ Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk

The Challenger by Offex is every PC gamer’s dream workstation. With a 47.5” long x 23.75” deep gaming surface and beveled front cutout, you’ll be closer to the action than ever before. To save space on the already large work surface, this desk includes gamer-specific features like a cupholder, headset hook, and a power console that houses three grounded outlets and two USB charging ports to keep all of your accessories powered. The Challenger’s simulated carbon fiber finish will look great in your bedroom or office and is sure to beget some questions. The Challenger by Offex is currently on sale for $239.99, nearly 25 percent off of list price.

Mini Handheld Game Console 2.0 + 268 Games

Replay your childhood favorites with this discounted game console! The 2” backlit screen plays 268 different NES games like Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong, and its compact, ergonomic design makes it perfect for gaming on-the-go. Pick up yours today for the even lower price of just $7.99.

2-in-1 Protective Case with Stand for Nintendo Switch Lite

If you’re one of the millions who picked up Nintendo’s hot new handheld console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, you may notice that it’s designed for those with smaller hands and is prone to slipping off of surfaces. Ever dropped your Switch Lite? Worry no more with this 2-in-1 protective case. A flexible TPU exterior protects the system from dents, scratches, and everyday wear, while the enlarged ergonomic handles delver a better grip on your device. It even comes with storage for two game cards and has a built-in stand to watch media hands-free. Pick up your protective Nintendo Switch Lite case for just $14.99, a full 25 percent discount.

Controller Charging Stand for PlayStation 4

Tired of your Playstation 4 controllers running out of battery in the middle of a game? Geek Supply Co. is here with a simple solution. This charging stand for PS4 controllers (Dualshock 4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro) comes with two built-in micro USB adapter ports, allowing you total freedom to charge and store your controllers without having to plug into the Playstation itself. This sleek and unobtrusive stand is available right now for $13.99, more than 30 percent off of retail price.

