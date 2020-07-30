Watch every session from the AI event of the year

New earbuds, main and two stereo speakers – all in one device

Duolink Go, is debuting a world first today with the launch of its SpeakerBuds three-in-one device, combining true wireless earbuds and a two-part charging case with in-built speakers, for pre-order via Kickstarter.

Designed to transfer music in seconds, with Duolink SpeakerBuds, consumers can listen to music all-day in comfort via the snug fit earbuds or slot the earbuds into the speaker(s) to transfer music for others to enjoy too. Duolink SpeakerBuds’ stereo speakers also offer high-quality sound on both sides of a room, up to 22 feet.

Fully charged after just 2 hours, Duolink SpeakerBuds run for up to 6 hours but, thanks to the speaker acting as a power bank, have 2 times longer battery life compared to similar products on the market. Users can even charge while still playing music by slotting the earbuds into the speaker.

Stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection to any mobile device, lightweight and water resistant (IP54), portable for on-the-go acoustics or seamless music sharing, even at a distance, SpeakerBuds’ AI noise cancelling mics have voice enhancement technology to extract a user’s voice from noisy environments, making calls crystal clear – even in the midst of a party.

Crafted using medical silicone for the ultimate in ear comfort, for all-day wear, SpeakerBuds’ shark fin earbuds with internally tapered tips ensure they fit snugly. Tap control allows users to easily adjust volume, pick up or hang up calls and activate a voice assistant, to summon Siri, all at their fingertips.

Available in red, white and navy blue, Duolink SpeakeBuds offer consumers music their way, to suit all manner of lifestyles.

Duolink SpeakerBuds are available now via https://bit.ly/2CxKYyC for $149 (£125), but early birds can snap theirs up for $79 (£65) for a limited time.

Official website: https://bit.ly/2CUkKXc

ABOUT DUOLINK

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Duolink Go designs adaptable audio devices for music lovers. Set up by Founder, Victor Liu, Duolink Go’s team of top-notch acoustic engineers aim to bring joy of music to the world through constant innovation. SpeakerBuds were developed as its flagship debut for the world to enjoy music in more than one way.

