En Masse Entertainment has announced Tera: Battle Arena, a team-based brawler that will be available for PC later this year as a new mode for the massively multiplayer online game.

Tera launched back in 2011. It has stood out with its use of real-time combat, offering faster action that most other online role-playing games. Battle Arena is focusing solely on action, with players picking heroes and then fighting against each other in two teams of three players.

Battle Arena will be available as a free download via the Tera client. You can then select Battle Arena from Tera’s title screen. It’s not unusual for MMOs to have player-vs.-player options that pits teams of players against each other. But Battle Arena isn’t about players using the same characters that they’ve created for the MMO. It will be hero-based, like Overwatch or League of Legends.

The game will have cosmetic items, so expect monetization to be tied to those. With Tera aging, this gives En Masse a way to offer a new experience to players while using assets from the original game. It could also attract new or lapsed players.