Take-Two announced today during its latest earnings report that Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 135 million copies.

That number was at 130 million when Take-Two reported it in May during the previous earnings report. That means that GTAV has sold another 5 copies in the three months since then. Bored, quarantined gamers looking for something to do helped give the game a boost, as they have been doing for much of the industry during the pandemic.

In fact, GTAV sold more copies during this latest financial quarter than in that same period in any year since its 2013 launch.

Players continue to flock to the open world game long after that 2013 release. That’s largely because of Grand Theft Auto Online, a multiplayer mode that Rockstars supports with constant updates. GTA Online has kept GTAV popular and profitable.

Take-Two has already announced that Grand Theft Auto V will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in second half of 2021. This will be the third console generation for the title, and the release on new hardware should give sales yet another boos.