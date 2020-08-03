Sony confirmed today that Spider-Man will be exclusive to the PlayStation versions of Marvel’s The Avengers.

Barring any delays, The Avengers will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will follow in 2021. Spider-Man will be available as free downloadable content for the PlayStation versions in “early 2021.”

Sony recently published an exclusive hit game starring the web-flinging hero that released in 2018. It’s unclear if whatever deal that Sony made for the licensing of that game is resulting in this new development for the multiplatform Avengers title that Square Enix is publishing. This could be a new, separate deal made between Sony, Marvel, and Square Enix.

But whatever the reason, Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. His exclusivity on PlayStation could be more than enough to sway indecisive gamers to that platform.

Square Enix’s Avengers is an action role-playing game with multiplayer support. Players can choose to play as one of several heroes, including Captain America, Black Widow, and Thor. Square Enix will make more characters available after launch. But if you’re playing on Xbox, PC, or Stadia, you’ll have to do without Spider-Man.