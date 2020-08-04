Call of Duty: Warzone grew to more than 75 million players in 146 days as the free-to-play battle royale became a popular pastime during the pandemic.

The news comes as Activision announced it will launch Season Five of Warzone on Wednesday with new gameplay changes and changes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer debuting at the same time. Activision and its Infinity Ward game studio are trying to keep players engaged in the free-to-play battle royale longer during the pandemic. Activision Blizzard made the announcement as part of its second quarter earnings release on Tuesday.

Previously, Activision announced that Warzone was downloaded more than 60 million times in its first two months. As a result, Activision’s development studio Infinity Ward has been making more changes to the battle royale than previously planned, including story-related beats that are hinting at the next Call of Duty game, which is believed to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

I’ve been playing Warzone since the day it debuted on March 11, as I’ve been sheltering in place since then. Social distancing and self-isolation contributed to Warzone’s success. It has come to the attention of a wider group, particularly with parents or other household members who discover their gamer is obsessed.

I recently won a second match in Warzone, but only because I played with the Warzone experts at Griffin Gaming Partners: Anthony “Stembo” Palma, James “Stvrgeon” Wing, and Pierre “PierrePressr” Planche. They created this highlight reel.

And here’s the match from my view, including chopping folks up with helicopter blades.

I’ve played the game for more than four days, and I’ve won two games in more than 350 attempts. But like a lot of other people, I keep going back for more.