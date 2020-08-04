Sony announced today that PlayStation 4 has now sold over 112.3 million consoles. The new came as part of Sony’s latest financial results, which is for the quarter ending on June 30.

That number was at 110.4 million the last time Sony reported it in May. The PlayStation 4 launched in 2013. Since then, it has become one of the most successful consoles of all time. The PlayStation 2, which sold over 155 million units, is the only home console that has it beat.

PlayStation 4 sales will likely slow down with the impending launch of the PlayStation 5, which will release at some point this holiday season.

Sony also revealed that 74% of its sales during the quarter were digital. Many gamers have switched to buying their games digitally during the pandemic, as it’s safer than going to a store and buying a physical disk. Sony also noted that over 45 million people are subscribed to PlayStation Plus, its premium subscription service that allows for online multiplayer along with other perks.