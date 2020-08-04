Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to over 100 games via the Project xCloud streaming service starting September 15, Microsoft announced today.

This means that those paying the $15 a month for Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play these 100-plus Xbox games on their Android phones or tablets, all thanks to cloud gaming technology. This further increases the value of Game Pass Ultimate, which gives members access to a library of downloadable Xbox and PC games. Xbox Games Pass has over 10 million subscribers as of April.

The Project xCloud support will be available in 22 countries, including the U.S. and United Kingdom. Microsoft is committed to adding more titles to the service, and it will have plenty of heavy-hitters in September, such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Forza Horizon 4, and Wasteland 3. Project xCloud will have the same features as on other Xbox platforms, including your friends list, achievements, and saved game progress.

New accessories and peripherals

Now that you can play Xbox games on your phone or tablet, Microsoft is also partnering with accessory manufacturers to release a new series of controller peripherals to help you game on those devices.

This includes an Xbox version of the Razer Kishi, which can expand to fit the traditional Xbox button layout to the sides of your phone. It is available to purchase today and goes for $100.

Image Credit: Microsoft

PowerA will release the MOGA XP5-X Plus, another Xbox-style controller shell for phones, on September 15 for $70. The PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus is coming out this winter for $100 with a few extra features, including a removable stand for your phone. PowerA is also making the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2, which lets you attach your phone right to an Xbox One controller. That will be available this winter for $15.

8BitDo, which specializes in retro-style controllers, is also making an Xbox-style pad that includes a clip for holding a phone. That will launch on September 21 for $50.