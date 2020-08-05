Nintendo has finally given us a release date for Switch game for the rest of 2020. I’m just surprised by how late in the calendar Pikmin 3 is landing. As a Nintendo fan, it’s honestly kind of scary.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will debut October 30. The original version of Pikmin 3 came out for the Wii U in 2013. This is one of the last major Wii U games that hadn’t received a port for Nintendo’s newer system. Nintendo has found success bringing over the Wii U’s old exclusives to the Switch with a few new features (remember, the Wii U’s sales were a significant disappointment, so a lot of Switch fans hadn’t played these older games before). Heck, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the Switch’s best-selling game. So Pikmin’s Switch port always seemed like a matter of time.

Still, it’s nice to hear that it is coming, especially since Nintendo was being oddly silent about release dates for the rest of the year. After the July 17 launch of Paper Mario: The Origami King, we had no idea what the rest of Nintendo’s slate for 2020 would look like. So far, Nintendo has done a great job of releasing a steady stream of first-party exclusives for Switch. But it looked like this holiday would be a surprisingly quiet one for the console.

And, well, an October 30 launch for Pikmin 3 still makes me think that way. That’s a prime holiday release date. Last year, Nintendo released Luigi’s Mansion 3 on October 31. That was one of its two major exclusives for the holidays, along with the November 15, 2019 release of Pokémon Sword and Shield. In 2018, we had Super Mario Party on October 5 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 7.

Nintendo typically releases two exclusives during the holiday season. And, well, I’m a little worried about Pikmin 3 being one of them.

Just Pikmin?

Nothing against Pikmin 3! But if you had asked me in the beginning of the year when I would have thought that a Pikmin 3 Deluxe would drop, I would have pegged it as a summer or maybe September release. I wouldn’t have seen it as one of the big holiday tentpoles.

Then there’s the really frightening thought. What if Pikmin 3 Deluxe is it for Nintendo this year? What if those rumors of a 3D Mario All-Stars are bunk? What if a port of Pikmin 3 is the only major Switch exclusive this holiday?

That would be a bit of a bummer. Granted, it’s only because Nintendo has had such excellent holiday releases since the Switch launched in 2017. Maybe it’s due for a quiet holiday. And maybe I’m overreacting anyway. Maybe we will still hear about another major Switch game coming out in November or early December .

I’d just feel better if that news would come soon rather than later.