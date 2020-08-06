Braid: Anniversary Edition had its reveal during today’s Sony State of Play presentation.

This updated version of the classic indie game is coming out in early 2021 for PlayStation 5. We may still hear about it coming out for other platforms.

The original version of Braid came out in 2008. It was one of the first major indie games to find success on a console, thanks to its Xbox Arcade release on the Xbox 360. This was an early age for digital games. Braid is a 2D sidescrolling platformer with an emphasis on time-altering puzzles. It also stands out thanks to its painterly art style and calming, ethereal music.

The anniversary edition includes updated pixel art, backgrounds, and animation. It also includes developer commentary.