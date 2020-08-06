IO Interactive has a special feature for its upcoming Hitman III game, which is launching on consoles and PC this January. The studio revealed a virtual reality mode that will enable players to perform first-person murders using PSVR.

IOI demoed the VR mode during PlayStation’s State of Play event today. During that announcement, the studio showed a clip of a player moving through a crowd from a first-person perspective. The player then moved the assassin in behind a man in a bathroom, pulled out a garrote, and then wrapped it around the target’s neck.

The video doesn’t detail how all of this actually plays. Are you moving Agent 47 through the world with the analog sticks? Can you play the entire game in VR? Is it exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5? I’m reaching out to IOI for more answers, and I’ll update this story with any new information.