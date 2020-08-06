Focus Home Interactive is having a strong year, and it wants to maintain that momentum in 2021. The publisher is coming off of the excellent SnowRunner and Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and now it’s reloading with Hood: Outlaws & Legends from developer Sumo Newcastle. Focus and Sumo describe it as a game where rival gangs race to complete a heist, and it is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Focus debuted Hood during PlayStation’s State of Play event today with a trailer that featured both gameplay and a world-building cinematic. That video shows a four-player gang infiltrating a stronghold with computer-controlled guards. But as the team takes out those sentries and gets to the treasure, a rival player-controlled gang springs an ambush. Focus calls this PvPvE (player-vs.-player-vs.-environment), and the idea is that each team must outwit each other while also dealing with the A.I. defenders.

Hood has a quasi-medieval fantasy style. Characters use crossbows and sledge hammers, but an archer also shoots a glowing arrow. So maybe some magic is involved. Primarily, however, the combat looks like it is about melee and physical projectiles.

If you’re looking for the touchstone cliché, Hood: Outlaws & Legends seems like medieval Rainbow Six: Siege meets Payday 2. Your squad picks their heroes to fight against another squad while completing a set of mission parameters. The concept has a lot of potential. We’ll have to see how it turns out when it launches next year.