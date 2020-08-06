During Sony’s State of Play event today, Spelunky creator Derek Yu revealed that Spelunky 2 will launch on September 15.

The original Spelunky came out in 2008 and became a hit thanks to its roguelike-inspired take on 2D exploration and action.

Spelunky 2 will debut on PlayStation 4 and PC. It adds new characters, enemies, and items. It will also support multiplayer with up to four players.

The sequel was announced back in 2017. Spelunky 2 was first going to come out in 2019, but it missed that date.