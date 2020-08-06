StreamElements wants to help bring more diverse creators into livestreaming. To facilitate this, it’s launching the Creator Diversity Fund. As part of this program, StreamElements will provide $100,000 worth of its services to underrepresented groups. This includes women, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

“The challenges surrounding underrepresented groups have been prevalent for a long time, whether it’s dealing with sexism, racism, or other forms of prejudice,” StreamElements CEO Doron Nir said. “Although livestreaming is a very nascent industry, it provides the same hurdles for members of these groups.”

The plan is to accept 20 applicants into the program and provide them each with graphics and support worth $5,000. This includes a variety of static assets such as custom emotes, a tipping page, and a logo. StreamElements will also provide animated alerts, transitions, and more. These kinds of asset packages can cost thousands of dollars when creators commission them from artists.

You can apply for the Creator Diversity Fund on the StreamElements website.

“While our tools and services are free to use, our team also builds high impact custom graphics for many of the top creators in the industry, which enables their channels to stand out,” Nir said. “It is this level of production, design, and service we will be using to elevate the aesthetics and engagement of creators aspiring to be among those at the top, but are facing more adversity getting there.”

The fund does have some requirements beyond membership in an underrepresented group. You must also have an active Twitch Affiliate or Partner account, and you must plan to stream for 20 hours per week or 80 hours per month on that platform.

If that sounds like you, don’t hesitate to apply.