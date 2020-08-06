Humble Games and Crema announced during Sony’s State of Play event today that Temtem will come to PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Temtem is an online multiplayer game that takes its cues from Pokémon. You collect monsters capable of evolving into new forms and use them in battles. While many Pokémon fans have hoped for an MMO take on the series, Nintendo has never delivered.

Aside from fan games, Temtem is the closest we’ve seen to that dream realized. It has been available on PC via Steam since January via Early Access. It reached 500,000 players in its first month.

This is the first time that the game has been announced for a console. That could help grow Temtem’s audience.

It also gives the PlayStation 5 another announced game that could entice players. And as Nintendo has the exclusive rights to Pokémon, this is as close as Sony’s console can get to offering a similar experience.