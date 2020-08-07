Watch every session from the annual event

GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb is back from vacation to get mad at people who don’t like the GameCube with reviews editor Mike Minotti. The pair discuss that, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad, and Sony’s State of Play on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides. Also, Nintendo and PlayStation are making a lot of money, and Apple wants to stop Xbox from making money on iOS.

Mike and Jeff have also spent time playing Fall Guys, which is a delight. They talk about the game’s success and long-term prospects. They also discuss CrossCode, A Hat In Time, Flight Simulator, Frog Fractions, Panzer Paladin, and Carrion.

Tune in and let GamesBeat decide your opinions for you!