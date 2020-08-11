Rocket League is going free-to-play, and developer Psyonix is packaging that update with cross-platform progression. This means that your win-loss record comes with you whether you’re playing on PC, Switch, or anywhere else. Additionally, your digital goods follow you as well, with some pretty obvious exceptions. All of this happens through your Epic Games Account, which you’ll need to sign up for if you don’t have one already.

Epic, which owns Psyonix, is trying to keep the process as simple as possible. When the update goes live, you can connect your Epic Games account to Rocket League on any platform. Once logged in, however, you’ll need to choose a “Primary Platform.” Epic will import your data from that platform and then replicate it wherever your account shows up in Rocket League. The important thing here is that you’ll want to pick the account where you have the most progress or the highest rank so you don’t lose that.

But what you won’t lose is your items no matter where they might live right now. Instead, going forward, you’ll have a shared inventory. So if you own certain DLC on Switch and PC, all of that will get bundled into one place going forward. This does come with caveats, of course. You can only access platform-exclusive content like Mario or Sweet Tooth on the original devices. And the same applies to older licensed content like Back to the Future, Jurassic World, Fast and the Furious, and the rest. It is likely difficult to transfer those licenses across platforms.

Psyonix is also limiting player-to-player trading by platform. Xbox players can only trade purchased items with other Xbox players, for example. Epic says this is to mitigate instances of fraud.