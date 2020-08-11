Rainway announced today that its streaming service will add a new feature that installs games from different PC launchers remotely.

At its core, Rainway lets people play their PC games on other screens through its free streaming technology. But it also has its own game launcher, which can include titles from your libraries on other platforms, such as Steam, Battle.net, and GOG.

At first, Rainway users will be able to install Steam games remotely. You can do this through a PC, but the feature will eventually be available on smartphones, watches, and other smart devices. And while the initial support will be for Steam games, Rainway is adding Battle.net, Uplay, GoG, Origin, Xbox Game Pass on PC, and other launchers during the coming weeks.

So, how does it work?

“It’s pretty simple. You download the Rainway Dashboard, link your third-party account, and you’re good to go,” Rainway CEO Andrew Sampson told GamesBeat. “Rainway automatically pulls in all the PC games you own, then it’s just a matter of finding the game you want to play and hitting the download button. Rainway doesn’t open another launcher and make you click through their UI, so it’s seamless.”

Other services use cloud computing to make gaming possible on screens separated from the actual computing power, like Parsec and Stadia. Now Rainway is using that technology for remote installation. This feature could make Rainway more popular, especially for PC gamers who are tired of managing multiple game libraries through several different launchers.

It also helps that Rainway is free without any ads. So how does it make any money? Rainway is actually silent on that account, although it did clarify that the “base” service will remain free, implying that a premium version of Rainway is on the way.

“We give our users the freedom to purchase games on Steam or any other platform and have a central interface for managing their digital game library,” noted Sampson. “You can buy a game from Steam, walk into your living room, open Rainway on your Apple, Fire, or Android TV, install the game you just purchased, and start playing immediately. With the introduction of this feature, we’ve made PC gaming one-click, hassle-free, and fully platform agnostic. Buy anywhere. Play anywhere on all your devices without caveats.”