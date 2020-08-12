Dropbox is officially launching a handful of new consumer features today after a couple of months in beta, in addition to some new tools aimed at the business realm.

The cloud storage giant first introduced its password manager back in June, replete with a standalone mobile app for Android and iOS. Similar to other password management apps on the market, Dropbox Passwords stores and encrypts users’ myriad online passwords, and syncs them across all their devices (desktop and mobile) to save them from having to remember all their login credentials.

Additionally, the Dropbox Passwords app can suggest strong, randomly generated passwords for each of their online services such as Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, or Dropbox itself.

Dropbox Passwords is the result of an acquisition the San Francisco-based company made last year, when it quietly snapped up Massachusetts-based Valt, which swiftly shuttered its own apps ahead of its integration into Dropbox. The service is available to everyone on a Dropbox Plus or Professional subscription from today.

Elsewhere, Dropbox is also launching the previously-announced computer backup feature into general availability today. The tool, which is available for Dropbox Basic, Plus, and Professional users, automatically creates a cloud-based backup of any folder stored on a PC or Mac, and it is continuously synced.

Furthermore, Dropbox today launched its new “vault” feature into general availability, designed to help users share access to specific files — such as passport scans or sensitive tax documents — while ensuring that they are secured behind a PIN code.

The Vault folder sits alongside other files and folders on Dropbox, though it can only be opened from Dropbox.com or the Dropbox mobile app — the files contained within Dropbox Vault are not stored locally on a user’s desktop.

Dropbox Vault is available to all Dropbox Plus subscribers from today.

Alongside the more consumer-centric features, Dropbox today unveiled two features exclusive to the Dropbox Professional subscription plan. “Branded sharing” allows users to customize the files and documents they share with other people, so that their name and branding appear alongside them.

Finally, Dropbox is giving Professional subscribers access to a new “traffic and insights” feature, allowing them to track all the interactions with files and folders that they share, including who clicked on the link, what device they were using, when they accessed it, and whether they viewed or downloaded the content.