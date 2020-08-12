Strategic Financial Leader with Experience Raising Equity, Increasing Sales, and Accelerating Operations

Inteliquet, a leading provider of intelligent technology, insights, and services for optimizing clinical trials and research, announced today that it has hired Jean Roberson, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In her new role, she will report directly to Inteliquet’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Marie E. Lamont.

Inteliquet Appoints Jean Roberson as Chief Financial Officer. Jean has an impressive career nurturing companies and empowering them to raise equity, grow sales, and accelerate operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As demand for Inteliquet’s digital, data-driven clinical research solutions increases, we’re excited to have Jean’s multi-faceted expertise in raising venture and private capital funding, and developing strong business models,” said Lamont. “Jean is a true strategic financial partner and she adds a crucial skillset to our executive leadership team to help Inteliquet scale and reach its full potential.”

Most recently, Jean was CFO at healthcare agency 2e Creative, where she helped lead its successful acquisition by Fishawack Health, a global healthcare communications group. She was responsible for establishing budgeting processes, reporting to the parent company, and integrating financial processes with the new ownership.

Before 2e Creative, Roberson was Chief Financial Officer and advisor to the CEOs of several software- and technology-based companies where she helped set strategic direction and empowered them to raise capital, grow revenue, and propel their operational success. From 1998 to 2019, she was CFO at several formative-stage companies, where she secured millions in venture capital and private equity funding and participated in several successful exits. From 1991 to 1998, she worked at Purina Mills, Inc. She joined the company as Internal Auditor and progressed to Director of Cash Management, Assistant Treasurer, and finally Treasurer reporting to the CFO. She began her career at Ernst and Young in St. Louis, planning full scope audits of public and private companies for GAAP and SEC compliance. Jean holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Missouri, St. Louis.

“Inteliquet has tremendous opportunity to improve efficiency in clinical research through unique solutions that address many challenges that prevent novel therapies from getting to patients,” said Roberson. “This is an important mission, and I am excited to be part of an innovative company with a solid foundation of smart, experienced people. They work to help life sciences companies and healthcare organizations make clinical research more efficient, so new therapies can get to market more quickly, and patients and providers have more options.”

About Inteliquet

Inteliquet is a leading provider of technology, insights and expertise for clinical research, patient treatment, and translational medicine strategies. Our proprietary platform securely, accurately, and quickly aggregates and analyzes healthcare data, helping to ensure clinical trials are designed more effectively, patients are matched to trials more rapidly, and patient-care decisions are made using real-world evidence. Our team is passionate about ensuring every patient – regardless of race, geography, age, sex, economic status, or stage of disease – has access to promising therapies as soon as they become available to help improve the care they receive. Find out more at www.inteliquet.com; follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

