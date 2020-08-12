Gstone Group and SNK have announced the SNK Neo Geo MVSX home arcade system, a replica of the iconic SNK Neo GEO MVS arcade machine.

The Neo Geo MVSX will launch this November in North America with 50 built-in titles and support for 10 languages. It uses a 17-inch 4:3 LCD display and supports two players with dual arcade sticks and six-button configurations.

Preorders will start this September. The machine is 25 inches high. You can also buy a 32-inch base for the machine. The system will cost $450, and the base goes for $100. You can buy them together for $500.

Image Credit: SNK

Those 50 built-in games include many SNK classics, including the King of Fighters, Metal Slug, and Samurai Showdown series. It also includes several SNK sports games, like Football Frenzy and Top Players Golf. You’ll also have access to other SNK classic, including the sidescroller action game Magician Lord, the top-down shooter Shock Troopers, and the beat-em-ups Sengoku, Sengoku II, and Sengoku 2001. Each game will be available in either their SNK arcade or home versions (originally released on the Neo Geo AES). You can find the full list of games here.

And if your favorite arcade game, SNK or otherwise, isn’t included, the machine does have a USB slot. That could lead to some creative uses.

Neo Geo history

The original Neo Geo MVS came out in arcades in 1990. MVS stands for Multi Video System. The MVS was unique among most other cabinets in that it had cartridge slots. Through them, arcade owners could swap out different games, and players could choose from multiple titles.

SNK supported the machine with a strong library of games, many of which became classics. The system especially excelled in the fighting game genre, thanks to the King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Showdown, Art of Fighting, and World Heroes franchises.

It was a great machine with a lot of fantastic titles. And now we’re in an era where nostalgic gamers are willing to spend money to play their favorite childhood games on modern platforms. That’s why classic game collections and retro mini consoles have become so popular. But another market is also emerging: home arcade. We see it through companies like Arcade1Up, which sells reproductions (at slightly smaller scales) of classic arcade games like Street Fighter II or Pac-Man.

That’s the market that the MVSX can take advantage of.