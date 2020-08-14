Activision has teased its Call of Duty 2020 game, believed to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, in the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale spinoff.

The publisher hasn’t revealed it yet, but Doritos accidentally leaked information and the title about the next game, corroborating others that point to a 1960s Cold War setting, similar to 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops. In case you haven’t heard about it before, this feels like an alternate reality game (ARG) to me, leading to Activision’s official reveal. It’s a treasure hunt for the most dedicated fans.

Onlookers expect the official reveal day will be August 19.

If you head to pawntakespawn.com/tv (a website Activision’s previous bread crumbs led fans to), you can see a TV set from the time when I was a kid, as well as a video cassette recorder, a phone modem, a chess piece, and an old computer. When you click on the videotape with 1961-62 on it, you see some footage of President John F. Kennedy as well as scenes from the space race, the Civil Rights movement, and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Image Credit: Activision

The video flashes numbers on the screen, including 37, 25, and 48. You’ll also see “WZ-H6-49285 163.” @CharlieINTEL on Twitter followed these developing teases closely, discovering that the H6 in the above code was a reference to the Farmland location in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players used the code on the door in a house, and it led to a room with more clues.

The Code on the VCR opens a door in Farmhouse (via @PrestigeIsKey) pic.twitter.com/j7Y2HP1tEl — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2020

The door opens to a secret room with more clues. There’s another code with /TANGLEDWEB and /EMC2 written on it. You can go back to the pawntakespawn.com/tangledweb link and pawntakespawn.com/emc2 for more clues. The first link leads to a note that ends with “know your history.” The second one suggests something else will happen tomorrow.