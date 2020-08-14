Activision has teased its Call of Duty 2020 game, believed to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, in the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale spinoff.
The publisher hasn’t revealed it yet, but Doritos accidentally leaked information and the title about the next game, corroborating others that point to a 1960s Cold War setting, similar to 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops. In case you haven’t heard about it before, this feels like an alternate reality game (ARG) to me, leading to Activision’s official reveal. It’s a treasure hunt for the most dedicated fans.
Onlookers expect the official reveal day will be August 19.
If you head to pawntakespawn.com/tv (a website Activision’s previous bread crumbs led fans to), you can see a TV set from the time when I was a kid, as well as a video cassette recorder, a phone modem, a chess piece, and an old computer. When you click on the videotape with 1961-62 on it, you see some footage of President John F. Kennedy as well as scenes from the space race, the Civil Rights movement, and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The video flashes numbers on the screen, including 37, 25, and 48. You’ll also see “WZ-H6-49285 163.” @CharlieINTEL on Twitter followed these developing teases closely, discovering that the H6 in the above code was a reference to the Farmland location in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players used the code on the door in a house, and it led to a room with more clues.
The Code on the VCR opens a door in Farmhouse (via @PrestigeIsKey) pic.twitter.com/j7Y2HP1tEl
— Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 14, 2020
The door opens to a secret room with more clues. There’s another code with /TANGLEDWEB and /EMC2 written on it. You can go back to the pawntakespawn.com/tangledweb link and pawntakespawn.com/emc2 for more clues. The first link leads to a note that ends with “know your history.” The second one suggests something else will happen tomorrow.