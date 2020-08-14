Every week, some of the most exciting tech companies in the world post their latest and greatest job opportunities on Jobs.VentureBeat, powered by Jobbio. From transformative tech to gaming and beyond, Jobs.VentureBeat helps businesses from all over the US hire top tech talent.

Planet Bingo

Planet Bingo is a global developer and manufacturer of casino games, ERP systems, player rewards systems, gaming tablets, and multi-progressive jackpot solutions. They provide their customers with integrated systems solutions, technical excellence, a commitment to quality, and world class capabilities. Planet Bingo is committed to providing its employees the freedom to excel in a very unique environment, rewarding them for success through competitive compensation programs, growth opportunities, and a work environment that is casual and friendly.

At the moment, Planet Bingo is experiencing significant growth which has created a number of exciting opportunities for talented individuals – just like you! Currently there are a number of vacancies in Planet Bingo, including a Software QA Analyst, a Software QA Manager and Testers.

TEKsystems Inc.

At TEKsystems, they are obsessed with technology. Its power to change everything. Technology fuels the brand’s passion and commitment to helping organisations do what they set out to. When they engage, they bring fresh ideas that help businesses galvanise performance. According to TEKsystems, the future—and how we get there—depends on those who build, connect, create and transform our world. The most successful and innovative businesses are already doing it, and they are skilled experts at bringing in the teams and support needed to thrive.

TEKsystems are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the Fortune 500, across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services, and real-world application, they work with progressive leaders to drive change.

Tableau

Tableau Software is an American interactive data visualization software company founded in January 2003 by Christian Chabot, Pat Hanrahan and Chris Stolte, in Mountain View, California. The company is currently headquartered in Seattle, Washington, United States focused on business intelligence.

Tableau helps people transform data into actionable insights. Explore with limitless visual analytics. Build dashboards and perform ad hoc analyses in just a few clicks. Share your work with anyone and make an impact on your business. From global enterprises to early-stage startups and small businesses, people everywhere use Tableau to see and understand their data.

AveXis Inc.

AveXis is advancing cutting-edge science, starting with our proprietary gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

They are in the midst of an incredible journey and are looking for passionate individuals to join them on this important mission. AveXis, a Novartis company, is dedicated to developing and commercialising novel treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. In addition to developing a treatment for SMA, AveXis also plans to develop other novel treatments for rare neurological diseases, including Rett syndrome and a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene.

