Electronic Arts rebranded its subscription game services — EA Access and Origin Access — under the EA Play brand name.

The big video game publisher said that the EA Access and Origin Access subscription game services would get this new name and look starting August 18. The change suggests that EA cares about what consumers think about the name and that EA considers subscription game services to be a bigger part of its future. It also comes in the same week that Amazon rebranded its Twitch Prime membership service as Prime Gaming, with the goal of reaching a broader audience.

EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play, and Origin Access Premier will change to EA Play Pro. The benefits for the services aren’t changing, and players will still get access to a library of top titles, early game trials, and a 10% membership discount.

EA said it plans to add more in the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles.

Why EA Play?

The EA Play name comes from the company’s annual press event ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Going forward, that event will be known as EA Play Live. Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining EA’s services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play, the company said.

I suppose it sounds more consumer-friendly, and that’s what the idea is all about.