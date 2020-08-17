Sony announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends today, a co-op multiplayer mode coming to its recent PlayStation 4 exclusive this fall as part of a free update.

Ghost of Tsushima released on July 17, 2020 and became a fast hit, selling over 2.4 million in its first three days. Legends will give those players more to do, and it could encourage them to talk their friends into buying the game so that they can join in the co-op fun.

While the story of Ghost of Tsushima takes inspiration from history, Legends instead focuses on mythology. Two players can take part in co-op story missions, while four players can fight against waves of enemies in survival missions. You’ll be able to pick between one of four character classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin.

Sony is also releasing the PlayStation 5 this fall. While it hasn’t given too many details about backward compatibility support, it seems likely that Ghosts of Tsushima will be playable on the new console. However, Sony’s announcement for Legends makes no mention of the PS5.