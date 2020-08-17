Unity game engine maker Unity Technologies has acquired Codice Software to bring version control to real-time 3D workflows. The companies did not disclose the purchase price.

The deal is a sign that interactive content creation — such as 3D animated films or movies with special effects — is increasingly being produced on game engines such as Unity. But creating that content has never been more complex, the companies said. Developers have to work with fast release cycles, large file sizes, and distributed teams, which isn’t easy during the pandemic. Users need a platform that is flexible, agile, and quick to ensure version control updates on a complex project.

That’s why Unity acquired Codice, which makes Plastic SCM, or software for controlling which version of a project is the most up-to-date. Plastic SCM can handle the largest repositories, massive binary files, and thousands of concurrent users while supporting distributed and centralized repositories, the companies said. Plastic SCM is designed for flexibility, agility, and speed and offers advanced automated branching capabilities. This is important because keeping everyone’s version of a file updated is a challenge when a bunch of people are working at once.

Plastic SCM is already used across a variety of industries — from gaming to automotive, manufacturing, retail, and consumer electronics. Unknown Worlds, Facepunch, Dreamscape Immersive, Aptiv, Medtronics, and Nike already rely on Plastic SCM for their version control needs.

Plastic SCM users not using Unity will get their own product support. And Unity is introducing a new tier for Plastic SCM that will be free for up to three users.