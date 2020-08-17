Amid pandemic, significant needs for outsourced accounting, bookkeeping and CFO services prompts expansion

VentureCount LLC, an outsourced accounting and CFO services firm, launched two new practices – Not-for-Profit and Fund Accounting. VentureCount was founded during the 2008 recession and has been a strategic, scalable and cost effective accounting and finance resource for many clients over the years. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, even more organizations have looked to the firm to cut costs and outsource their finance, accounting, bookkeeping and related operations.

VentureCount’s Not-for-Profit practice was launched to address the needs of charitable organizations and associations, which have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19. VentureCount’s Not-for-Profit practice is led by Sonya Stone, a senior finance leader with extensive experience working with not-for-profit organizations. Her operating and technical expertise is grounded in Partner and C-level roles with numerous nonprofits, in addition to a national executive services firm, and two major public accounting firms. Sonya is a CPA, and earned her Bachelor’s in Accounting from George Mason University, where she currently serves on the Board of Trustees. Her prior board service includes: Jill’s House, an organization that provides respite care for families raising kids with intellectual disabilities, and the Arc of Northern Virginia, which is a champion organization providing service to individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.

VentureCount’s Fund Accounting practice was created in answer to requests and recommendations by several investors who have entrusted their portfolio company accounting and finance functions to VentureCount over the years – the firm works with more than 50 investor-backed companies. Melanie Ness will lead the Fund Accounting practice and has worked with marquee investors in the DC/MD/VA region, including Novak Biddle, where she spent more than 20 years. She also works with the Private Access Network and another early stage venture fund that invests in life sciences and healthcare IT companies. Melanie earned her Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina University.

“We’re extremely excited to have both Melanie and Sonya join us to further expand VentureCount’s offerings and expertise. They will be supported by a strong team of seasoned finance and accounting professionals who are based here in the US and in India,” commented Alex Diaz-Asper & David Aiken, VentureCount Co-Founders and Partners.

About VentureCount: VentureCount (www.venturecount.com) is a full-service outsourced accounting, bookkeeping and CFO advisory firm that works with privately held companies, VC and PE funds, and Not-for-Profit organizations. The firm was started in 2008 and has grown to over 30 employees with clients around the globe.

Ellen Mundell

emundell@venturecount.com

1.301.675.7670