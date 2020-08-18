One of the more popular indie survival games on PC and consoles is finally coming to Switch. Subnautica is launching on Nintendo’s hybrid home/handheld system in 2021. Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment is also planning to launch the sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero, on Switch next year as well.

In Subnautica, players end up marooned on a hostile ocean planet called 4546B. To survive, the player must dive under the ocean to collect resources. The idea is to upgrade your gear to go further and further in each subsequent dive. But players must also worry about managing food, water, and oxygen, which adds a layer of risk to every excursion.

Explore the vast depths of the ocean when @Subnautica and its icy sequel Subnautica: #BelowZero come to #NintendoSwitch in 2021! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/64cFKRRDuI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

Nintendo revealed Subnautica for Switch during its Indie World Showcase presentation today. During that event, the company showed gameplay of Subnautica in action. Based on that video, it looks like Unknown Worlds was able to deliver a decent port. Subnautica still looks right but with lower graphical settings that make the environment look more rudimentary.

But if the Switch version can capture the gameplay, Subnautica should work extremely well on Nintendo’s console. It’s the kind of game that you always want with you because of its “one more run” mentality. That could make Subnautica ideal as a handheld experience.