Nintendo announced today during its Indie World Showcase stream that Torchlight III is coming to Switch later this year.

Torchlight III has been in early access on PC since June. The action role-playing game started life as Torchlight Frontiers, an MMO. It then morphed into a more traditional entry in the franchise.

The Torchlight games are similar to Blizzard’s Diablo series. With Diablo III’s success on Switch, Torchlight III should be a good fit for the platform when it releases this fall.