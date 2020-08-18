Watch every session from the annual event

Nintendo announced today during its Indie World Showcase that Untitled Goose Game is getting two-player co-op on September 23. It will come via a free update.

The goose was loose, but now the geese are… lease? Double your horrible goose action with the free two-player update, coming to #UntitledGooseGame on Sept. 23! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/KIAUnIrAZB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

Untitled Goose Game debuted in 2019 and became one of the surprise hits of the year. The indie game has a simple premise: you’re a goose, and it’s your job to be an annoying jerk.

Soon you can do that with a friend!

And we’re not talking about some bonus co-op levels. Two players will be able to experience the entire game together.