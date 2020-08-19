Annex Cloud also Featured as a Gartner Cool Vendor and Referenced in Gartner Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) Magic Quadrant with SAP

Annex Cloud, a technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention and loyalty solutions to businesses in both B2B and B2C, announced their inclusion in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Loyalty Management. The report shows that CMO’s are increasing budgets for loyalty and that 64% plan to increase their investment in the next fiscal year. This is significant in that loyalty has been a modest marketing budget item in terms of overall marketing spend according to Gartner.

“According to a Catalina Marketing and CMO Council joint study of 32 million consumers and 685 brands, brands lost 52% of their ‘High Loyals’ either to switching or defection during the last great recession of 2008,” says Jeff Herrera, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Partnerships at Annex Cloud. “We think it is essential for businesses to invest in personalized and experiential loyalty solutions so they can retain their most valuable and profitable customers.”

Annex Cloud was also featured as Gartner Cool Vendor and referenced in the 2020 Gartner Multichannel Marketing Hub (MMH) with SAP. Annex Cloud has pre-built loyalty integrations with SAP, Episerver, Salesforce, Magento/Adobe, Oracle Netsuite, Big Commerce, Shopify Plus, Worldpay and Adyen.

The Annex Cloud advanced customer retention and loyalty solution has set the standard for new age loyalty with a highly configurable rewards, membership, personalization, analytics and segmentation loyalty platform. “It’s a real honor to be referenced by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide for Loyalty Management, MMH and especially as a Cool Vendor for Loyalty Management,” says Al Lalani, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at Annex Cloud. “We have made considerable investments in our customer retention and loyalty product so that our enterprise clients in both B2B and B2C can realize significant gains in average order value (AOV), frequency of purchase (FOP), accelerated revenue growth and, most importantly, customer retention.”

For more information on Annex Cloud, please visit annexcloud.com.

About Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud provides businesses in both B2B and B2C with advanced personalized and experiential customer retention and loyalty solutions that includes native receipt scanning (NRS) and designed to maximize average order value (AOV), frequency of purchase (FOP), customer retention and accelerate revenue growth.

Since 2010, Annex Cloud has provided more than 250 leading brands and retailers, including Henry Schein, Toyota, Philip Morris International, Shaklee, Isagenix, Nu Skin, Sugarfina, TaylorMade Golf, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dooney & Burke, MacKenzie-Childs, e.l.f. Cosmetics, etc. with the ability to engage tens of millions of their customers one-to-one at scale.

