Logitech’s G Pro X headset was one of my favorites from last year, and I was excited when I learned about the new wireless variation. This is essentially the same product, but without the cable. You can get it now for $200, which puts it on par with most other premium wireless headsets. And in that company, it definitely has a look and feel that I would describe as “professional.”

Like the wired Logitech G Pro X, the G Pro X Wireless is an all-around great gaming headset. But do you lose anything without the cable? Yes — although it’s likely nothing that will ruin your experience.

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset has comfort and quality

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset meets all the requirements that I want from a wireless headset. It sounds nice. You can wear it comfortably for a long period of time. And it has a 20-hour battery life. Oh, yeah, and the 2.4GHz wireless has almost no real latency while also having a really impressive range.

When it comes to the sound, the G Pro X has a full, robust sound stage. It is capable of filling up the entire spectrum with loud, mostly distortion-free frequencies. It is better with cinematic and gaming audio than with music. It shines during the noisiest in game scenes — especially when you’re also using the G Pro X to communicate with friends. I was surprised how easy it was to continue tracking the game sound even when my teammates were coming through Discord.

For comfort, the headset has the similar snug fit of the original G Pro X. And also like the wired version, it doesn’t pinch your head too tightly in any one spot. It has a nice, even pressure that prevents it from sliding around on your hair.

Then the battery life is right in that sweet spot. It lasts 20 hours, but it’s also really smart about slipping into standby mode when you stop using it. This ensured that I wasn’t wasting battery life when I set it down. At the same time, it didn’t turn off while I was wearing it. That’s a quirk of wireless headsets that I hate, and the G Pro X avoids that trap.

It’s just not as comfortable or as high-quality as the wired version

But while the Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset is really nice, it’s obvious that it is the compromised version.

Yes, it sounds nice. But it’s slightly muddier than the wired version. The bass has a humdrum quality to it that spills over into the mids and highs. This is something I noticed more during music than in gaming, so it’s not a deal breaker.

The G Pro X Wireless is also slightly heavier than the wired original. That makes sense because this updated model has a built-in battery. But that extra weight seems like it could cause a slight amount of fatigue over time.

And then we come to the mic. On the Logitech G Pro X with the cable, the mic was fine. But then the Blue Voice software turned it into something really nice for communication and passable for livestreaming. On the G Pro X Wireless, the mic sounds cheap and Blue Voice does little to help that. This is nothing new. Wireless gaming headsets always have disappointing mic audio. Still — keep it in mind that you won’t sound like you’re using one of Logitech’s Blue USB mics with this headset even with the help of its software.

Paying for what you get

The biggest competition for the Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset is the HyperX Cloud Flight S. The Flight S headset is $160, which is significantly more affordable. And I like the Flight S for its long battery life and wireless charging. You can just drop it on a Qi charging pad and walk away. But I also cannot deny that the G Pro X Wireless has a better build quality. HyperX saves money by using more plastics. And while I would never call anything from HyperX “cheap,” Logitech’s competing product does feel more premium.

The G Pro X Wireless uses leather-like materials for the headband and metal for the chassis, and it comes with multiple options for earcups. It seems tough and rugged, and like it can stand up to hundreds of hours of use.

If you value build quality, style, and sound, the Logitech G Pro X Wireless is a great option at $200. If you prefer comfort, wireless charging, and a better mic, stick with the Cloud Flight S.

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless is available now for $200. Logitech provided a sample unit to GamesBeat for the purpose of this review.