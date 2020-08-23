Oculus Quest sideloading platform SideQuest just got a big update introducing important new features.

Headlining today’s update is a discovery overhaul on the SideQuest website, which sees the home and browse pages merge into one. The combined page will have curated elements like staff picks and new releases along with traditional categories.

The update adds seven new categories. They’re mostly genre-relevant, like flying, meditation, and multiplayer, but the biggest addition is Early Access. This dedicated section will also enable developers to grant access on an invite-only or user-request basis, should they see fit.

Another huge new feature is beta support for PC VR titles via Oculus Link, which could massively expand the types of content we see on SideQuest. It says to watch this space for new additions to this area.

Elsewhere, SideQuest says this new update introduces an improved mobile browsing experience, new types of profiles for users like Gamer, Streamer, and Developer, as well as updates to the side points system, granting users more rewards. Not only that, but the platform is returning to open-source with today’s update, too.

This SideQuest update arrives following this week’s controversial news that Facebook will require a Facebook account for first-time Oculus headset sign-ins from October. The news has been met with a lot of negativity online; those that don’t want to use Facebook can keep their Oculus account until 2023, when support will end and some features will be taken away. With the divide in opinion growing, it looks like SideQuest could have an increasingly important role to play in the Oculus Quest ecosystem in the weeks, months and years to come.