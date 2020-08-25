On this episode of How Games Make Money, host Jeff Grubb talks to ModernVintageGamer. He’s a YouTuber and game developer who works with Limited Run Games and Nightdive Studios. And he explains that weird amalgamation of job titles. MVG also talks about homebrew and gives his insights into how security has shaped gaming since the NES.
- Our home on Anchor
- Apple Podcasts
- Google Podcasts
- Listen on Spotify
- Add our RSS feed to your pod catcher of choice
- Watch on YouTube
- Email: jeff.grubb@gmail.com (subject line: How Games Make Money)
- @HGMMShow
- @JeffGrubb
- Rate us on Apple Podcast
Thank you for listening.