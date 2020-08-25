We still don’t know many of the details about the next generation of game consoles. The prices, the release dates, and the launch lineups are all still mysteries. It’s enough to drive anyone into the arms of the personal computer. That’s where NZXT wants to step in to help with its new line of Starter PC prebuilt computers.

The NZXT Starter PC starts at $699 and includes an Intel Core i3 9100F and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. That’s enough to run esports-style games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite at 60 frames per second. But if you need more, NZXT also has the $899 Starter Plus with faster memory, a Core i5, and the GTX 1660. And then the Starter Pro Plus gives you more storage and a GTX 1660 Ti.

But the whole idea of this line of products is to get people into the door of PC gaming.

“Building a gaming PC can be very difficult for beginners,” NZXT chief executive Johnny Hou said. “Not everyone wants to take the time needed to fully understand how to configure and build a system. They just want to play their favorite games.”

With the NZXT Starter PCs, anyone can get a handsome-looking computer that can run most modern games at 1080p. And NZXT’s systems are just as upgradeable as a system you build yourself. So Starter PC owners can upgrade components later however they need.

NZXT plans to turn those PC gaming rookies into enthusiasts through its stylish products and comprehensive support. And then they will no longer have to worry about whatever Sony and Microsoft are doing.