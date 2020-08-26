Sega has announced Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, which is coming to Xbox Series X, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on December 8. A PlayStation 5 version will follower later in the year. A PC version will come via Steam in early 2021.

Like its predecessor, Puyo Puyo Tetris combines both of the classic puzzle game franchises into a single package. The first Puyo Puyo Tetris came out in the U.S. in 2017, and it was one of the first games on Nintendo’s highly successful Switch console.

Also, like the first game, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will have a new story-driven campaign. It will also introduce a new Skill Battle mode, where each playable character has a special skills and access to cards that can impact the game in different ways.

The game also promises improved online features, including game-specific leagues.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will support Xbox Smart Delivery. So if you buy the Xbox One version of the game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free. Sega is also promising that those who buy the digital or physical version of the PS4 game will get a copy of the PS5 version, so it’s the same effect as Smart Delivery.