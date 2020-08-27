Frontier Developments has announced the two new games from Frontier Foundry, its new external publishing arm.

Founded in 1994, Frontier Developments has created and self-published hits like Planet Coaster and Jurassic World: Evolution. Now it is getting into the business of publishing games from other developers.

Lemnis Gate from Ratloop Games Canada is one of those two titles. It is a strategy-based shooter. It has players taking turns as they set the actions of combatants in a repeating time loop. Struggling from Chasing Rats Games is the other game. It is a co-op platformer where each player controls the single arm of a human experiment gone wrong. Struggling is out tonight for Switch and PC via Steam. Both studios are in Montreal.

In total, Frontier has signed five developers to its new publishing arm. Along with these two games, it had previously revealed Surviving Mars from Haemimont Games.