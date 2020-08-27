Jurassic World: Evolution is getting a Switch port on November 3, the Frontier Developments game studio announced today.

The simulation game has players creating and operating their own dinosaur park. This is the Complete Edition, so it includes all of the downloadable content released for the original game, which came out for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018.

Licensed games for console and PC are becoming more of a rarity these days (they thrive on mobile’s free-to-play model), but Jurassic World: Evolution became a hit. It sold over 2 million copies seven months after its launch. Coming to Switch can open the game up to an even larger audience.

The game also includes dialogue, with actors reprising their roles from the original Jurassic Park film, including Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. It also features Bryce Dallas Howard reprising her role as Claire Dearing from the Jurassic World films.