Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios announced that Little Nightmares II is coming to PC and consoles February 11, with next-generation console versions coming later in 2021.

This puzzle-platformer is a creepy-looking game with two little creepy characters. They wander through dark environments and must avoid some big creepy characters.

The latest trailer debuted at Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live for the Gamescom virtual event. The first Little Nightmares game debuted on PC and consoles in 2017, and it made it to the Switch in 2018 and Google Stadia in 2020. You play as a little girl named Six, dressed in a raincoat, who becomes so hungry she has to eat things like rats.