Respawn Entertainment unveiled the latest gameplay of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, a big-budget virtual reality game coming from the folks who created the original Medal of Honor. This World War II shooter will have multiplayer action, the developer revealed for the first time at Gamescom’s opening ceremonies today.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella introduced the latest gameplay trailer. It is coming at an unspecified date during the holiday season of 2020 on the Oculus Rift and Oculus Rift S VR headsets. I was a little worried about this game, as I played it in September but hadn’t heard anything about it since. I’m delighted it’s coming soon.

Game director Peter Hirschmann (showing off his pandemic beard) said this Medal of Honor is about putting the player in the boots of a solider fighting in World War II. He said VR makes the experience more immersive. You are recruited into the Office of Strategic Services (the precursor of the CIA) during World War II. You become an operative behind enemy lines.

Image Credit: Respawn

The game has dozens of levels, a script of 120 pages, and a story that follows three acts. It goes from the early part of the war to D-Day to the German secret weapons program. You experience the story completely in first person, as if you are there, Hirschmann said.

And it will have multiplayer action as well.

“We are shipping a whole suite of” multiplayer VR modes, Hirschmann said.

Players will experience missions that will take them from Tunisia in North Africa to across Europe, participating in some of the biggest moments of the war.