The next Dragon Age showed up during today’s Gamescom opening ceremonies, but we didn’t see much.

BioWare general manager Casey Hudson noted that this role-playing game is still in early development. We then saw a trailer that was short on details but heavy on BioWare employees and concept art. We also saw some voice actors at work and some early 3D assets.

You can watch the trailer below.

It wasn’t much, but if you were worried that Dragon Age wasn’t in active development, well, don’t be. We did learn a little something, notably that Dragon Age: Inquisition’s Solas will return as a character in this new installment.

The first Dragon Age came out in 2009 and has had two sequels. The series follows the classic fantasy role-playing game tradition, with players fighting alongside dwarves and elves as they battle dragons and other evil creatures.