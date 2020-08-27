Here’s a crossover few thought would happen. On September 8, The Sims 4 is getting the Journey to Batuu content pack. This gives the game a surprising dose of Star Wars.

EA is behind The Sims and Star Wars games, so the collaboration does make some sense. Batuu is the setting of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars theme park land in Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

You can watch the trailer below. It debuted today at Gamescom’s opening ceremonies.

The Sims 4 launched in 2014 and has attracted over 30 million players. Adding content based around both Star Wars and Disney parks could give those current players a reason to spend more money. It could also attract new people to game.

Just like in the theme parks, this digital version of Batuu has you encounter Star Wars characters like Rey and Stormtroopers. You can also visit a cantina for drinks and some jams from the droid DJ Rex.