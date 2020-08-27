The Gamescom opening ceremonies revealed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is launching on October 27.

This is the MMO’s eight expansion. It has players exploring the fantasy universe’s afterlife. World of Warcraft debuted in 2004 and became a massive hit for Blizzard. It may not be the sensation it once was, but its monthly subscription still makes it a lucrative title.

Shadowlands has players joining one of four new covenants, which can unlock new abilities and perks. It also introduces Torghast, a new endless dungeon that takes cues from roguelike.

Shadowlands follows the Battle for Azeroth expansion, which had a lukewarm expansion from some fans due to its weak story and failed gameplay ideas, including Island Expeditions, Warfronts, and azerite armor.