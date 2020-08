On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, reviews editor Mike Minotti and his co-host Jeff Grubb talk about gaming’s busy week. That includes DC FanDome, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, and the weird Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase. Most importantly, Mike and Jeff consider The Swedes. The pair also answer your questions, like: What’s going on with Nintendo? Where is the alleged Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster? And what is a live-service game, anyway? Join us!