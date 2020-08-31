One of gaming’s best peripheral makers is getting into the fight. Or, at least, it’s getting into the fighting-game community. Manufacturer 8BitDo revealed the new 8BitDo Arcade Stick today. This gamepad works with the Nintendo Switch and PC, and it is available for preorder for $90. It begins shipping to customers October 20.

The 8BitDo Arcade Stick comes with a variety of options for how you play and inputs to use. If you’re an arcade-stick enthusiast, you can swap in universal buttons from renowned companies like Sanwa and Seimitsu. If you prefer a bat-style stick as opposed to a ball, you can add in your own.

But even if you’re not going to open up your stick, this controller still has a ton of options. 8BitDo’s Ultra Software works with the Arcade Stick, and this enables you to customize your inputs. It also has two macro buttons that you can program to complete a specific series of inputs. The designers at 8BitDo also added a toggle to switch from controlling the left stick, the D-pad, or the right stick.

When it comes to connectivity, the Arcade Stick supports Bluetooth wireless, 2.4Ghz wireless, and USB. The Bluetooth option works with Switch or PC. You can use the 2.4Ghz option to connect to a receiver that is hidden inside a compartment in the stick’s base. In these wireless modes, the controller runs on a rechargeable battery. But if you are afraid of any latency, you can rely on the USB-C port instead.

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ is still one of my favorite gamepads, so I’m excited for this. Guess it’s time for Grubb to scrub his way through some fighters.