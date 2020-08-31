Presented by Docusign

Navigating today’s new world of work does not have to be complex and daunting. Learn about the industry-leading technology digital tools that enable seamless ways of doing business, modernize processes and accelerate sales, even in challenging times, in this VB Live event.

Register here for free.

As the business world reckons with the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are finding that to ensure continuity and safety, and to stay competitive in a challenging time, they need to have the right processes and tools in place.

For many businesses, that means embracing an increasingly digital way of doing work, and modernizing processes and systems in order to move forward. But for small businesses, going all in on the next tech advance can be overwhelming, especially when cash, time and resources are at a premium.

However, not all tech advances will break the bank, and some are so affordable to invest in and simple and seamless to implement that they end up essentially paying for themselves, whether in time saved, bottom line boosted, or customer satisfaction improved — sometimes all three.

Here are five ways small businesses can embrace the new world of technology, to help meet the challenges of the new world of work.

Accounting software: With advances in automation, machine learning, cloud computing and more, accounting software has grown increasingly sophisticated. But it’s also incredibly accessible, available at myriad price points and feature levels. Most accounting software can keep you on top of your financial health from mobile, desktop, and tablets, letting you manage your finances, import documents, manage compliance, and even handle invoices, payroll, and billing. That cloud connectivity which lets you access your software from most devices also keeps your data secure. Digital signatures: Somehow, pen-and-paper forms, faxes, and scanners are still used in businesses, despite being slow and cumbersome ways of conducting business. Digital signatures make creating agreements, sending them out, and getting them back significantly more efficient, and far more secure than paper methods. For more than 20 years, they’ve been proven to be reliable, and fast. And being able to sign things digitally, on any device, means protecting your customers and employees. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software: A CRM gives you a single source of truth for all of your business activity and helps you scale as you grow. It allows you to better track, manage, and serve your customers from one platform. You can manage all your contacts and track all your relationship and transactional information, including contracts and other documents in one place. It also offers data analysis to help you make data-driven decisions, lets you automate administrative tasks, report on sales activity and personalize communications — plus, most integrate with esignature technology. Collaboration tools: In a world where remote work is quickly becoming the norm, or even when it’s just not possible to gather your team together, collaboration tools are becoming increasingly essential to efficient work. With a digital collaboration platform, your team can meet face-to-face to brainstorm, plan, and review, share documents and collaborate in real time with a single shared view, and stay on track with project management software that offers shared calendars, automated routing, alerts and approvals. Most platforms integrate other essential digital tools, like esignatures to speed up collaboration and improve productivity. Digital marketing tools. Online marketing isn’t for big companies — today’s platforms offer customized marketing strategies and tools to build websites that solidify your brand, capture leads and create integrated campaigns, without needing to hire expensive developers. Adding an ecommerce solution allows you to broaden the scope of your products and services as well. Ensure that the marketing solution you choose fits your needs now, but can be easily expanded to fit new marketing strategies as your business grows.

To learn more about the digital tools that help your business and your employees be more productive in the new normal, don’t miss this VB Live event.

Register for free here.

In this webinar, you’ll:

Hear from industry experts from DocuSign, Stripe, and ChowNow

Understand market trends impacting the speed of business transactions

Learn how technology platforms are helping businesses shift to the new world of work

Enable your business to use digital tools as a competitive advantage and key differentiator

Speakers:

Dave Simon , Vice President, Small Business Commercial Sales, DocuSign

, Vice President, Small Business Commercial Sales, DocuSign Brent Kraus, SVP Sales & Restaurant Success, ChowNow

More speakers to be announced soon!