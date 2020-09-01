Vlambeer revealed today that it is closing shop, an announcement that comes on the independent game studio’s 10th anniversary.

Rami Ismail and Jan Willem Nijman started Vlambeer in 2010. The studio has created notable indie games like Luftrausers and Ridiculous Fishing, and it’s been a leader in the indie dev scene.

“This is not a sad day for us, as we both have plenty of plans for the future,” a statement from the studio reads on a Steam page promoting a sale of its games. “For today, we hope you join us in playing some video games, blowing up some inter-dimensional cops, collecting some crates, and violently shaking the screen.”

Vlambeer still has one game in development, UltraBugs. The studio noted that it will still release it.