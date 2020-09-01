As most in-person businesses remain closed or operating at reduced capacity, working from home seems to be the new norm. However, even as we enter our sixth month of lockdown, some are still not as comfortable working remotely as they could be. From correcting poor posture to eliminating everyday inconvenience, VB Deals is here to bring you great savings on nine awesome products that are sure to improve your home office experience.

Executive Wireless Desktop Charger & Organizer

If your desk tends to be messy and disorganized without much effort, there is no better solution than this desktop organizer by Ivomax. The sleek wooden design features a wireless charging pad and a USB port to charge two devices at once, as well as cutouts for a pen, keys, or business cards. Reorganize your desk, dresser, or kitchen countertop for the low price of just $59.99, nearly 15 percent off MSRP.

BackShield® Ergonomic Back Support

Has your posture suffered as a result of working hunched over a laptop? If so, the Backshield is the perfect way to keep your spine properly aligned during all hours of the day. Simply install it on your office chair, driver’s seat, or anywhere you sit for prolonged hours and feel unmatched lumbar support. You can pick up your Backshield right now for $80.99, a 9 percent discount, when you use code BACKSHIELD8 at checkout.

Raptic Titan Power Station

Remote work doesn’t have to mean working from home, and the Raptic Titan portable power station is here to remind us of just that. Take your office setup on the go with this massive 62,200mAh power bank that boasts a 12v car port, a USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, and even an AC outlet. The Raptic Titan is currently on sale through VB Deals for $269.99, 10 percent off of list price.

CHANGEdesk MINI Standing Desk Converter

The benefits of a standing desk can not be overstated, but what if you already have a desk that you love? The CHANGEdesk MINI is the perfect tabletop accessory that transforms any desk into a standing desk. Simply set your laptop on the spring-assisted, height-adjusting 27.5” panel, and start standing while you work! The CHANGEdesk MINI is on sale right now for $84.99, a discount of 15 percent.

Foldable Wireless LED Desk Lamp

Looking for a way to spice up the home office? Look no further than this sleek and modern adjustable folding lamp. It features simple touch controls, a max brightness of 250 lumens, and a 1,200mAh rechargeable battery which is perfect for power outages. Pick up your foldable LED lamp today for only $29.99, nearly 15 percent off of MSRP.

Portable Lazy Laptop Desk

Despite being called the Lazy Lap Desk, this portable laptop workstation will actually boost your productivity. The 21.6” long surface offers wrist support while typing while lying down and even has holders for your phone, tablet, and pen. Start working more comfortably today with the Lazy Lap Desk, available now for just $134.95, more than 30 percent off of list price.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The productivity benefits of working with two monitors are astronomical, but monitors tend to be both bulky and expensive. With the DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080p Monitor, now you can have a sleek and effective multi-screen setup on-the-go. Multitask efficiently, present information effortlessly, and be the talk of all your friends with this handy gadget that attaches to your laptop. You can get your DUEX Pro today for nearly $70 off when you apply coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout.

ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand with Fast-Charging Port

The ProBASE X is the quickest way to outfit your home office with both fashion and function. With a brushed aluminum design reminiscent of Apple products, this sleek monitor stand includes 2 USB3.0 ports, an ethernet port, QC/PD output, and both SD and MicroSD card readers. The ProBASE X is currently available on sale for $144.99, nearly $15 off of MSRP.

The Anchor: The Original Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount

Are you tired of your headset cables getting tangled when you’re not using them? Try hanging them out of the way, under your desk with The Anchor. The Anchor is a simple and convenient headphone hook that adheres to the underside of your desk. Pick yours up today for just $11.99, a substantial discount of 40 percent.

