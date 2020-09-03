New Leadership To Position Healright As Leader In Food-As-Medicine Revival

Advanced Micronutrition today announced the appointment of Faith Son as Chief Executive Officer. Advanced Micronutrition is the maker of Healright, a groundbreaking, micronutrient-dense food solution that supports gut health and addresses serious health conditions. This is the first appointment of a CEO for Advanced Micronutrition and is a strategic move to establish its brand Healright as a leader in the food-as-medicine market and build Healright into a global wellness brand.

Faith Son, CEO of Advanced Micronutrition and Healright. (Photo: Business Wire)

Faith Son, CEO of Advanced Micronutrition, said, “I am thrilled and honored to join Advanced Micronutrition as its first CEO. As a veteran of the food industry, a self-proclaimed ‘foodie’ and longtime proponent of food as an intrinsic part of wellness, the opportunity to build Healright – particularly during this time of especially acute appreciation of the health of our community — is an exciting honor and privilege. I am looking forward to being a part of the journey to wellness for so many that need it.”

Jonathan Smiga, Co-Founder of Advanced Micronutrition and Managing Partner of KEEN Growth Capital, said, “We are excited to appoint Faith Son as CEO because she has a track record for developing and growing innovative health & wellness food businesses on a global scale. She brings a unique combination of experiences that span classic CPG brand management roles across multiple food and beverage categories, vertically-integrated ingredient and product development expertise, and cutting-edge innovation strategy capabilities. Combined with tremendous entrepreneurial energy and strong people leadership skills, we are confident that she is the right person to lead Advanced Micronutrition and build Healright into a respected global wellness brand.”

Faith joins the company with over two decades of experience in the food industry. She is the former Group Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and Innovation at PureCircle, the leading producer of stevia plant-based ingredients. In this role, she partnered with food industry players, ranging from the largest companies in the world to startups, to launch innovations and reformulations leveraging stevia as a plant-based alternative to sugar. Her leadership spanned marketing, consumer research, corporate communications, innovation pipeline, technical services, regulatory, and the Global Stevia Institute.

In addition, Faith had a diverse career at Kraft and Mondelez with a combination of general management, innovation and corporate roles. Her experiences ranged from Breakthrough Innovation Manager, launching Kraft’s only fresh produce product, to Category Director for Kraft’s $1B+ Enhancers business including Miracle Whip and Kraft Salad Dressing to Senior Director, Global Biscuit Category Team. She drove best-in-class growth of the $11B+ global biscuit portfolio through the creation of Mondelez’s first-ever global innovation pipeline, focused on the ‘fuel snacking’ market for global icon brands such as Belvita, Oreo and Club Social/Tuc.

Faith joins the company from her role advising clients in the Food & Agriculture Practice Area at Clareo Partners, a leading innovation and growth strategy consulting firm, specializing in corporate entrepreneurship.

Faith has a B.A in Political Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and. She lives in Chicago, IL suburbs with her husband and 2 daughters.

The Healright formula was developed by scientists at the USCF Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI), in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). It is backed by 15 years of research and development and 15 clinical studies.

About Healright & Advanced Micronutrition

Healright is wholly-owned by Advanced Micronutrition, which is a portfolio company of KEEN Growth Capital, an impact investing venture capital firm. Advanced Micronutrition believes that a life without the burden of disease is attainable, through science-backed foods that improve health and longevity. Healright Squares are an effective non-prescription, micronutrient-rich alternative that heals the human gut, thereby mitigating the causative effects of multiple diseases. Follow Healright in social media and sign up for more information or subscribe to a transformative health program at Healright.com.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long-term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

Statements regarding Healright foods have not been evaluated by the FDA, and these foods are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Customer results may vary and results may not always reflect the outcomes published in clinical studies on the Healright Formula. Healright is not a medical organization and our staff cannot give you medical advice or diagnosis and no content in any form on this website should be construed as medical advice or diagnosis.

